Award winning line up for festival

Among those nominated for the awards are John Allison, a British artist and writer, who has been nominated for both Best Humour Publication and Best Continuing Series for his work on Giant Days from Boom! Studios.

Another Brit who may be celebrating on July 19 at the gala awards ceremony at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel, is writer Al Ewing, who has been nominated for Best Continuing Series for his work on, The Immortal Hulk published by Marvel

The Best Graphic Album (New) category could see yet a third British creator claiming a top accolade in the form of artist Sean Phillips, who along with writer Ed Brubaker has been nominated for their ground-breaking work on My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies published by Image Comics.

Not one to rest on his laurels Sean Phillips has also been nominated as Best Artist for his work on Kill or Be Killed published by Image Comics but comes up against some stiff competition from fellow Comics Salopia guest, flying in all the way from Canada, Yanick Paquette who is also nominated as Best Artist for his work on Wonder Woman Earth One (Vol2) published by DC Comics.

The big winners in terms of publishers were DC Comics and Image Comics who had the most books nominated. However IDW Publisher and festival special guest Chris Ryall also has reason to celebrate as he is nominated in the Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books category for his work as Editor on the magnificent Madman Quarter Century Shindig, by Mike Allred.

Finally not only are five writer and artist nominees attending the inaugural festival but guest event host Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou is also nominated for Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism for his online magazine “PanelXPanel” which he self publishes on a regular basis.

Visitors attending the festival this June will be able to meet and chat with all of these writers, artists for free. As well as meeting editors like Chris Ryall in special one to one portfolio reviews for aspiring artists, visitors can also buy tickets to join over 40 other top professionals in panels, talks, workshops and more live events happening over the weekend.

Comics Salopia is a huge international, free entry festival taking over the entire town of Shrewsbury, celebrating the medium of comic art in all of it’s forms .

Venues include the Castle Grounds, the Dana Prison, University Centre Shrewsbury and the Museum and Art Gallery, which is hosting an exhibition by local artist Charlie Adlard of Walking Dead Fame.

Visitors can also see film screenings, Jedi fight training, face painting, a small press comics market in the square, an interactive Judge Dredd event, live music, boat trips, a Zombie Walk, a Cosplay competition and live art events all weekend plus lots lots more.

To find out more and to book tickets go to comicssalopia.com