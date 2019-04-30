Police warning for crunch match at Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury's opponents, Walsall have to win to avoid being relegated while the home club secured its position in League One against Coventry last weekend.

Officers say their priority is to ensure those going to the match are safe and the local community is not disrupted.

Fans are being advised to leave plenty of time for their journey.

The team will play Walsall at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium on the edge of Shrewsbury with a 5.30pm kick off.

Roads in and around the town will be busy and police are encouraging fans to think about their travel plans and leave plenty of time to get to the ground.

Police will be on duty around the stadium to welcome fans and offer reassurance.

They say that plans are being put in place to ensure any disruption to local residents is kept to a minimum and those attending can enjoy the match safely.

Shropshire local commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: "We know the majority of fans will enjoy the game in good natured high spirits. Many families will be going along to enjoy the last match of the season.

"There will be officers on duty around the stadium to help keep disruption to a minimum and ensure those going along can do so safely."

She said officers would respond quickly to any problems.

Police are reminding fans not to let their celebrations, or commiserations, get out of hand and become involved in disorder.

Over the past few months West Mercia police have been investigating incidents of disorder following Shrewsbury Town's fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

The investigation has now seen four people subject to football banning orders.

Superintendent Lansdale said that individuals subject to football banning orders who attempted to attend the match will be arrested.

"Our absolute priority is making sure those going to the match can do so safely and there is minimum disruption to our local communities," she said.I hope people feel reassured about the steps we've taken to make this a good day out for everyone" added Superintendent Lansdale.

Shrewsbury Town is currently in 17th place in League One of the football league with 51 points while Walsall is in the relegation zone in 22nd place with 46 points.