New cafe giving dementia carers in Shropshire a well-earned rest

Shrewsbury Baptist Church has set up the Remember When Cafe at its base in Crowmere Road.

The idea is to give people with dementia and their carers or family members a couple of hours respite each week. It is open every Monday morning from 10am to 12.30pm and is run by the church, along with a team of about eight volunteers.

Sue Stefiuk, who oversees the cafe, said the first one went even better than expected.

“It’s the perfect time for people to come along and have a cup of tea or coffee, a piece of cake, and have a chat. It was very pleasant and we had even more people come along than we thought, which is nice.”

She said there is a growing need for respite for the people suffering with dementia and for those who caring for them.

“There is already services like this in Shrewsbury but the church wanted to do something to help,” she added.

“Eventually we hope to have activities going on and entertainment but we’re going to build it up slowly.

“We had a lady there doing hand massages which people really took advantage of.

“We’re really aiming to give people time to relax.”

The cafe is also open to other members of the community.