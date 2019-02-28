Shropshire Counci overspend of £72k on budget worth £561m

A report was presented to the cabinet in Wednesday, giving the council's overall performance for the past year.

One of the key findings in the report was the overspend, and leader Peter Nutting said that tough financial times were to come, because of a lack of clarity over future government funding.

He said: "We're in the fourth year of a four year settlement and the government are occupied with Brexit and not local government.

"We don't know how much money we are going to get past this year, so we cannot plan.

"If we do get the money that we get at the moment we will be okay, we won't be flush but we never will be rolling in money.

"Financially we won't know where we are until after October."

Some other key findings of the report included a reduction in adult social care delays by 60 per cent, that has seen the council hit its performance target, which was praised by councillor Lee Chapman.

There has been an increase in children being looked after in the last year, with children in need of accommodation due to safeguarding concerns continuing.

Elsewhere, the number of people visiting libraries dropped by around 5,000, and the number of visitors to Ludlow, Much Wenlock, Acton Scott and Shrewsbury has jumped from 172,330, to 189,502.

Theatre Severn has also seen an increase of just under 5,000 visitors for the year.

The theatre is also making a positive contribution to the visitor economy of Shropshire with 32 per cent of visitors continuing to come from outside of the county.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure said Lezley Picton added: "They have had a good performance for many years with numbers, and the team down there has done a great job.

"It is coming up to the 10th year on March 29 and the figures have gone up year on year."

On highways, a satisfaction survey published in December 2018 showed that public satisfaction with highways and transports dropped from 53 per cent to 52 per cent.

The authority is within the top quartile of performers in English authorities for waste recycling.

In terms of finances, it overspent by £72,000 on a £561.95 million in the last year.