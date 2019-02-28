Shrewsbury company helping food bank

Coopers Gourmet Foods in Poynton near Shrewsbury produces 30,000 products a day from sausage rolls to pies, however the ones that are not wanted by customers have found a new home.

A driver for the company has started to deliver boxes of the products to a food bank run by St Winefride's in Shrewsbury.

Some weeks the food bank can get boxes of products given out to the homeless and needy around the town.

Commercial director India Watkiss said: "We had products at the end of the line that maybe weren't wanted by customers, or weren't up to standard but they were perfectly fine to eat.

"So one of the drivers started taking them to the food bank in Shrewsbury, he has dropped some in Telford too.

"It is just a nice think to do really, and much better than just throwing them away.

"Some weeks we will have just 20 available, then some weeks we could have quite a few boxes with about a couple of hundred products all together.

"We all think it is a great thing to do to help the other people, rather than letting products go to waste."