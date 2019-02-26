Shrewsbury's Lord Hill is given health check

Shropshire Council believe several small pieces of stone have fallen from the statue of Lord Hill on top of The Column. A team of structural engineers took the long trip up to the top of the 133ft monument in a cherry picker yesterday.

While taking in panoramic views of the county town, the engineers were looking for any signs of damage and wear and tear to the 205-year-old statue.

A council spokesman said it was not yet known whether structural work needs to be carried out, but an initial inspection has suggested that the debris may have fallen following the recent high winds and freezing temperatures.

Tim Smith, head of business, enterprise and commercial services at Shropshire Council, said the safety of people passing The Column was a top priority, and the situation was being closely monitored.

It is not the first time pieces have fallen from the statue and column. In 2012 it had to be cordoned off due to falling debris.

Shropshire Council and the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column are currently working to secure funding needed to replace the statue with an exact replicamade from its original material, Coade stone.