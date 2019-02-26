Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury siblings’ 21-mile swim

By Jonny Drury | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A trio of siblings have been racking up the lengths of a swimming pool all to raise vital funds towards the campaign Mad About Harry.

Brother and sisters Poppy, Henry and Amelia Livermore who have been busy swimming 21 miles at Lion Quays Luxury Hotel and Spa, to raise money for Ma about Harry

Amelia, 13, Poppy, 10, and Henry 8, Livermore are all keen swimmers in Shrewsbury and decided to put their talents to top charity use to raise funds for a sick youngster.

Harry Banks is a 10-year-old boy with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

His mum and dad, Nina and Russell Banks, who are originally from Shrewsbury, are desperately fundraising to help Harry take part in a groundbreaking clinical trial in the US or Barcelona, which could be his life-line.

For this they need to have raised £500,000 by mid-March, when he has been advised to have the treatment.

The trio are hoping to do their bit and have been fundraising by swimming 21 miles between them.

On Sunday at the Lion Quays Hotel and Spa they began at 9.30am and are continuing to raise funds.

Their mother Kate said: "They wanted to do something for Harry as they had seen this, and being big swimmers they decided on this.

"We're proud of them, it is a lovely thing to do."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury
@JonnyDrury_Star

Senior reporter covering Oswestry and Mid Wales.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News