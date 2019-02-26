Shrewsbury siblings’ 21-mile swim

Amelia, 13, Poppy, 10, and Henry 8, Livermore are all keen swimmers in Shrewsbury and decided to put their talents to top charity use to raise funds for a sick youngster.

Harry Banks is a 10-year-old boy with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

His mum and dad, Nina and Russell Banks, who are originally from Shrewsbury, are desperately fundraising to help Harry take part in a groundbreaking clinical trial in the US or Barcelona, which could be his life-line.

For this they need to have raised £500,000 by mid-March, when he has been advised to have the treatment.

The trio are hoping to do their bit and have been fundraising by swimming 21 miles between them.

On Sunday at the Lion Quays Hotel and Spa they began at 9.30am and are continuing to raise funds.

Their mother Kate said: "They wanted to do something for Harry as they had seen this, and being big swimmers they decided on this.

"We're proud of them, it is a lovely thing to do."