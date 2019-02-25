World champion Neil starts Bike4Life journey

The biking legends will each be riding a CCM Spitfire motorcycle alongside fellow former superbike champion Carl Fogarty and truck legend Steve Parrish to take part in the 23-mile Ride Out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford, to raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. Last year, £87,770 was raised at Bike4Life, funding 35 lifesaving missions.

Neil, BT Sport MotoGP presenter and two time British Superbike Champion, said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in my first ever Bike4Life, and can’t wait to see what the event is all about. It has a huge national following, and it’s going to be fantastic to get involved and help raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.”

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “This year we’ve got some brilliant new faces appearing at Bike4Life, and we’re so pleased to have superbike champion Neil Hodgson and trial champion Dougie Lampkin involved.

“Places in the Ride Out are limited to 3,500, so we’re urging people to secure their place ASAP to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets can be booked at bike4lifefest.com.