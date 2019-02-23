Top chefs lines up for Shropshire Frestival

Organisers of Frestival 2019 are aiming to put on an event that allows people to access information about free-from products and take advice from those who already live the lifestyle.

The event takes place at Shrewsbury's Greenhouse West Mid Showground on May 18.

The cookery theatre will welcome Mytton and Mermaid head chef Chris Burt, who will be cooking up some Paleo recipes, Richard Fletcher, chef and proprietor of The Pheasant Inn at Admaston, who will be demonstrating dairy-free dishes, and Lajina Leal, of Lajina Masala, with her gluten-free and vegan home-style Indian cooking.

Organiser Ian Bebbington said the festival aims to show people that although cooking free-from can be a daunting prospect to some, it can be easy to incorporate into everyday life.

He said: “There are so many reasons why a person may choose to look for items that are free-from a certain ingredient and why a person may have to avoid certain products.

“We have lined up three expert local chefs who will be able to introduce visitors to the free-from dishes they cook on a regular basis - and show our visitors how to make them too.

“They will be cooking up delicious delights in our cookery theatre throughout the day and will be on hand for any questions.”

Lajina Leal said she wanted to become involved with Frestival to better understand the free-from movement.

“I believe customers should come first so I like to understand their dietary needs and requirements, so it was natural for me to become involved,” she said.

“For my family, I make lots of dairy free gluten free dishes. My favourite curries to cook are simple, tasty ones, especially daals as I can stir in a salad at the end, which adds texture and makes them super healthy and tasty.”

Lajina will be revealing nearer the time what she will be cooking for visitors to Frestival as she uses the local produce available to her whenever she can.

Tickets are £6.40 in advance or £8 on the gate. Children under 16 go free.

For more information visit shropshirefrestival.co.uk