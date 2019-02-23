Plans for historic Shrewsbury building still not acceptable, says conservation group

Last summer the owner of the Stew in Frankwell Quay, Gareth Leese, revealed new plans to convert it into apartments with office and leisure facilities, including a spa and cafe.

But the Georgian Group has said the proposal is still 'unacceptable' despite the concessions.

Gareth Roberts, conservation adviser, said: "While we agree with Historic England’s comments that the revised scheme is an improvement, the current proposals still do not adequately address the significance of the Stew to the Frankwell Special Character Area of the Shrewsbury Town Centre Conservation Area. We would welcome an appropriate scheme to redevelop this area, however, the current scheme is unacceptable.

"The scale of the proposed extension is loo large and as a result would dominate the original structure. The design of any addition should complement the original fabric, in terms of scale, design and materials. Unfortunately the current proposals fall short in this regard."

Blinkered

He said the plans do not preserve or enhance the conservation area and therefore the Georgian Group objects to the application.

Developer Mr Leese said the group has taken a "blinkered approach".

He said: "It is unfortunate that the Georgian Society continues to take a very blinkered approach to the application, reliant on the overstated importance they have placed on the building, whilst being unwilling to consider the practical constraints that the site and building present and the real life economics of the proposal, which allows for the retention and renovation of over 75 per cent of the existing building."

The former warehouse has been at the centre of a protracted planning battle for a number of years.

Previous suggestions for the building, which dates back to the 18th century, had included a boutique hotel with a swimming pool.

But objections were raised regarding the visual aspect of the design with many saying the proposed futuristic roof was out of keeping in a conservation area and would harm the historical heritage of the building.

Shrewsbury Town Council however have decided to support the latest plans.

It said the fresh plans are a significant improvement and would welcome seeing the building brought back to life.