Shrewsbury’s history comes alive at special exhibition

Fifth generation family business Morris & Company has delved into its archives to celebrate its 150th anniversary and found photographs, treasured memorabilia and keepsakes to go on show at Shrewsbury’s Museum and Art Gallery.

The exhibition from May 30 to June 24 will show how Morris has been part of the fabric of Shrewsbury over the years and will celebrate the people who have been part of its story.

The company is also calling on past employees and their families to share their own photographs or memorabilia for the anniversary.

To bring the story right up to date the company will create a huge artwork to celebrate the town. It is asking everyone with an affection for Shrewsbury to put themselves in the picture and send in a selfie for inclusion in a unique mosaic artwork.

Robin Morris, chairman of Morris & Co, said: “Our businesses and people have played their part in the town since 1869 and we feel very close connections with the local community. This, our first ever public exhibition, is we hope a chance to re-kindle memories for many and reveal a fascinating glimpse into the past for others.”

The Morris story started with a grocery shop in Frankwell and over the years has involved lubricants, bakeries and confectionary, cafés, fashion salons and supermarkets.

Today Morris & Co employs 720 people across commercial and residential property, care homes and an international site machinery businesses.

The exhibition has been curated with local historian, professor Tim Jenkins, who said: “The story of the Morris company reflects the social history of Shrewsbury and the fascinating changes we have seen over five generations. The exhibition is being designed to not only inform but to engage and entertain visitors who may well find links to their own family histories.”

Aimed at all ages, there will be interactive exhibits to involve children and a chance for visitors to add their own memories of life at Morris & Co.

To submit selfies for the artwork, send them to celebrations@morrisandco.com or for more information visit morrisandco.com