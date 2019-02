Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Tankerville Street this morning.

3584 Town Centre Team assisting with response patrol at serious Rtc in Tankerville St. Road completely closed please avoid area thanks @shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS @MAA_Charity pic.twitter.com/DaC4n7QjCx — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 23, 2019

Officers are asking people to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

More to follow.