Advertising
Families make lanterns ahead of Attingham Park parade
Families have been busy this half-term making lanterns ahead of a spectacular parade this weekend.
Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, invited children to the National Trust property this week to create their own lantern to feature in Saturday night's light show.
The week-long arts and crafts workshops will culminate in the second annual lantern lit procession.
Rebekah Ingham, events officer, said the event is the perfect opportunity to see 18th-century mansion and estate in a different light.
She added: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people making lanterns with us over the half-term week at Attingham and we’re rounding it off with our second lantern lit procession on Saturday evening.
"It’s a great chance to bring the family to see Attingham at night - but don’t forget to pre-book your place by Friday evening."
The parade, which is approximately one mile, takes place at 7pm when the team will lead visitor through the woodlands.
It is £4 for adults and £2 for children to take part and booking is essential.
To book online visit nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or call 03442 491895.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment