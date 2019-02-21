Work on new healthcare site starts

Morris Property has finished the first phase of the Tannery development to provide accommodation for students at University Centre Shrewsbury.

Now it is working at Barker Street to deliver a healthcare centre, pharmacy, offices and a retail unit to complete the development.

The scheme on behalf of landowner, Shropshire Council is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

James West, Chief Operating Officer of Morris Property, said: “The project will certainly make a difference to this part of Shrewsbury. As a long-established business based in the town, we’re delighted we can play our part.

“We have a reputation for delivering quality work to meet clients’ budgets and timescales and for forming successful partnerships.

“The first phase of student accommodation was well received. We’re looking forward to completing the development which will help to regenerate the area and allow a medical practice to relocate.”

The overall scheme designed by AHR Architects is for two blocks with a link between the two.

Morris Property is part of a fifth-generation family business group working in property investment and management, new build residential and commercial developments and restoration schemes.