Structural engineers to inspect Shrewsbury landmark

It is believed that several small pieces of stone have fallen from the statue of Lord Hill on top of The Column.

An initial inspection by council engineers has suggested that the debris may have fallen following the recent high winds and freezing temperatures.

Engineers will go up in a cherry picker on Monday to inspect the 133 ft high statue and The Column to determine the cause of the fallen debris and to decide if any action needs to be taken.

Born at Prees Hall, near Hawkstone in April 1772, Lord Hill fought alongside the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo.

The Column, which is Grade II listed, was erected to recognise his valour in the battle and other campaigns.

He died at Hardwicke Grange near Shrewsbury in December 1842 and was buried in the churchyard at Hadnall.

Tim Smith, head of business, enterprise and commercial services at Shropshire Council said: “Lord Hill famously fought in a number of battles, but his biggest enemy is undoubtedly the weather – especially heavy rain, frost and wind. Our priority is to ensure the safety of people passing by The Column so we’ve called in structural engineers to carry out a further assessment of the statue and to offer their professional advice about what action may be necessary."

The inspection is expected to take place at 8am.

Advertising

In the meantime the situation will be closely monitored and any safety concerns will be dealt with appropriately.

Shropshire Council and the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column are currently working to secure the funding needed to replace the statue of Lord Hill with an exact replica made from its original material, Coade stone.

The first stone was laid on December 27, 1814 by the Salopian Lodge of Free Masons assisted by deputies from adjoining lodges, on the festival of St John the Evangelist.

The last stone was laid on 18 June, 1816 the anniversary of the battle of Waterloo.