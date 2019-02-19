Menu

Advertising

We are going on a bear hunt in Shrewsbury

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

If you go down to Shrewsbury museum this week, you can see teddy bears of every size.

Ready for the new Bears! Learning and communications manager Fay Bailey, holding a 1939 panda teddybear, and Merrythought director Sarah Holmes, holding a 1936 art silk teddybear, at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Shrewsbury..

One of the comfy sofas in the exhibtion

Bingie Grenadier Bear 1933-38, on display at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Shrewsbury..

For the museum has a special exhibition for teddy bear lovers of every age running throughout half term.

Bears from books, bears from the movies and a replica of Edward, the real Christopher Robin's bear - made by Merrythought - are all part of the exhibition in the former Music Hall.

Children and their parents and grandparents will all be able to spot teddy bears from their era, from Rupert Bear and Winne-the-Pooh to Jayne Hussey's Old Bear.

There are new bears and some very old bears on display for example a 1936 art silk teddybear.

Part of the museum has been turned into a bedroom space where families can read books and play games and there is also a special, Bear under the Stairs exhibition in the museum galleries.

Interactive displays are part of the large exhibition as well as a video telling the tale of We are Going on a Bear Hunt.

A special section is devoted to real bears and where they can be found across the world with non-fiction books to lok through.

The event has already proved popular with a storytelling day and bear themed craft activities already sold out.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News