We are going on a bear hunt in Shrewsbury

For the museum has a special exhibition for teddy bear lovers of every age running throughout half term.

Bears from books, bears from the movies and a replica of Edward, the real Christopher Robin's bear - made by Merrythought - are all part of the exhibition in the former Music Hall.

Children and their parents and grandparents will all be able to spot teddy bears from their era, from Rupert Bear and Winne-the-Pooh to Jayne Hussey's Old Bear.

There are new bears and some very old bears on display for example a 1936 art silk teddybear.

Part of the museum has been turned into a bedroom space where families can read books and play games and there is also a special, Bear under the Stairs exhibition in the museum galleries.

Interactive displays are part of the large exhibition as well as a video telling the tale of We are Going on a Bear Hunt.

A special section is devoted to real bears and where they can be found across the world with non-fiction books to lok through.

The event has already proved popular with a storytelling day and bear themed craft activities already sold out.