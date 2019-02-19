Chance to boost charity appeal

The charity, based in Shrewsbury, aims to improve health for 46,898 people living in Zambia with its Safe Water and Sanitation for All appeal.

It will be closing the appeal with an opportunity for supporters to triple their donations after it was selected for UK Aid Match in 2018.

Raising funds for a new two year project, all public donations to the appeal made between November 25 last year and February 26 will be matched, up to £2 million, by the UK government.

And in an exciting turn, as a special appeal closing opportunity, private pledgers have promised to match up to £20,000 of donations in the last two weeks of the appeal.

“Everyone should be able to drink clean water, without having to walk miles to collect it.” Clare Wearden, director at Village Water said, “and everyone should be able to protect themselves from preventable disease – still today, around 30 children under 10 die every day from diarrhoea in Zambia and Mozambique.

“Now really is the best time to get involved. The chance to turn £1 to £3 is amazing. I hope readers will join us for this final appeal opportunity and change lives for good.”

The charity also saw huge success from The Big Gig, a music event at Flaxivity youth centre in Shrewsbury on February 2, raising more than £4,400 on the night – which will be doubled.

They will also be holding a Spring Ceilidh at Radbrook Community Centre Saturday. Limited tickets for the event are available.

The charity is aiming to raise £250,000 in the 3-month appeal.

Matched funding from the UK government funding will be used to support a new two-year project in Lusaka, Zambia to improve hygiene and develop businesses that improve water quality, build toilets and safely deal with waste.

Public donations, including triple matching, will be used to support its work improving access to safe water and sanitation for families in rural Zambia and Mozambique.

To donate and to find out more go to https://villagewater.org/triple-match-donations/.