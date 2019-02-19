North West Relief Road funding announcement 'imminent'

That is according to Shropshire Council cabinet member for highways Steve Davenport, who said an announcement confirming the multi-million funding for the relief road around Shrewsbury was expected for mid February.

Councillor Davenport and Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski revealed last month the funding had been secured for the link road around the town, after discussions with transport minister Chris Grayling.

An announcement is yet to come, but Councillor Davenport said: "We are just waiting for an announcement to come, we know it is going to come so we are just waiting with bated breath. There isn't much more I can really add to that.

"It is about timing, we know that the announcement will come we just can't predict it. It was expected Mid February, and we are waiting for the news to come from number 10.

"I am still confident it is going to come and there will be an announcement imminently. I spoke to Chris Grayling myself and was told the the funding would be coming."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said they will be making any funding announcements in due course.