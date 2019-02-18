Eloise Parry: Slimming pill dealer guilty of Shrewsbury student's death set to appeal

The 21-year-old took eight tablets containing dinitrophenol (DNP) after buying them online from Bernard Rebelo.

Rebelo, 31, from Gosport, is due to appeal against his seven-year jail sentence at a hearing on Wednesday.

Miss Parry's mother, Fiona, said it would feel "like going over it again".

She said: "We were feeling like, yes it is done, it is finished, then to know it wasn't finished – you would really like to be able to move on but when you are coming back for an appeal, it is like going over it again."

Addicted

Weight loss drug DNP is a highly toxic substance when ingested and burns fat and carbohydrates.

Miss Parry, a student at Wrexham Glyndwr University, had bulimia and borderline personality disorder.

Rebelo's trial heard she quickly became addicted to the pills and died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in April 2015, less than three months after she started taking them.

He was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter and placing unsafe food on the market.

Although he had denied the charges, Rebelo admitted during the trial he sold the pills to Miss Parry, but said there was a warning about the drug on his website.