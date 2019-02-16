Shropshire dog's centre needs a rescue of its own

Finding Furever Homes, which is based in Condover near Shrewsbury, needs to find a new home by the end of the month.

The charity specialises in taking on dogs that other rescues won't or can't help - dogs that need a little extra help, be that medically or behaviourally.

Over the years, the charity has helped dozens of dogs but now it is them that are in need.

Bosses have spent months searching for a new home with no luck and have written hundreds of letters to kennels, rescue centres, landowners and farmers who may have some spare space.

Andrea Newton, founder of the charity said: "We need to find new premises as soon as possible. We need new kennels that meet the revised DEFRA regulations. While we know these are not required by law for a rescue, we feel those are the minimum acceptable standards of space, heat, warm, light and comfort.

"Although rescues may not be bound by the same legislation as commercial boarding kennels, we feel rescue dogs deserve the same minimum standards. They need to be secure and safe and weatherproof, have space for daily interaction, exercise and behavioural work with a separate space that allows calm and relaxation for the dogs who need it (if possible) and has space to create a ‘living room’ where dogs can spend time in a domestic environment having one to one attention and enrichment activity.

"We are happy to consider renting a block of kennels long term from someone – maybe at a boarding kennels and where there is a block that isn't used and that could generate a regular monthly income.

"Perhaps there is a rescue and that can’t afford to use all the kennels – can we rent some space? Perhaps someone has a smallholding with outbuildings and a paddock where we can build kennels? We are open to considering such options.

Advertising

"We are more than happy to invest in the facilities to bring them up to standard if necessary and we have funds available to do so. We are a UK Registered Charity and have been for over five years and we can demonstrate financial capability.

"We would like to be located ideally between North Shropshire, South Cheshire and North Wales – but we are very much open to considering locations neighbouring.

"The most important criteria is a decent standard of premises that allows the dogs a certain standard of care and well being."

If you can help Andrea find a new 'furever' home for the charity email helpnwdogrescue@gmail.com