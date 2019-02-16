Shrewsbury author's "love letter" to comedy actor

The book is the culmination of research by Tracey Morgan, of Greenfields, Shrewsbury, who has been working on the project for seven years, and is being launched at Shrewsbury library on March 9 at 11am.

“John Candy was everything I wanted him to be and more," she said.

"Researching this wonderful man’s life has been an absolute joy. To me this isn’t just a biography, it’s also a love letter.

“I grew up with John Candy on my TV screen and from the first moment I saw him I fell in love. How could you not love John? He’s funny, heartfelt and human.

"I’ve been lucky to get some great interviews with colleagues and friends, and now I get to tell stories, some of which have never been heard before.”

With over 40 movies under his belt, Candy was a screen icon during the 1980s and early 1990s. His breakthrough role was alongside Tom Hanks in the 1984 movie Splash, and he had starring roles in Uncle Buck, Cool Runnings, Spaceballs and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

He died of a heart attack while filming in Mexico in March 1994.

Released worldwide on March 5 through Amazon, "Searching for Candy" is an overview of Candy’s career.

It looks at his early years growing up in post-war Toronto, his breakthrough as part of the Second City comedy group, Candy’s movie career and his stint as a co-owner of the Toronto Argonauts Gridiron Team, through to his death.

It features first-hand original interviews with over 70 of Candy’s colleagues and friends, some speaking on the record for the first time.

Stars interviewed include Mel Brooks, Mariel Hemingway, Carl Reiner, Dave Thomas, Juul Haalmeyer, and Valri Bromfield.

