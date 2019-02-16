Severn Hospice launches new charity event in Shrewsbury

The picturesque Quarry in Shrewsbury has been chosen for the – the Forget Me Not Walk, which is a 5km taking place on May 19.

The event will give those taking part the chance to remember loved ones while supporting the work of the hospice, which has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends.

The forget me not is the symbol of love and memory and is often used by the charity as an emblem to reflect thoughts for people who have died.

Among those walking in memory will be Julie Davies, who has been supporting the charity since her father Jim Lloyd died at Severn Hospice and has become an event ambassador.

The 43-year-old hairdresser, from Oswestry, is now calling on people to register and take part in the walk in memory of their loved ones.

She said: “I’m doing the Forget Me Not Walk in memory of my dad, Jim, who died just shy of his 65th birthday. I think about him every day.

“It’s so hard to put the experience my dad had at Severn Hospice into words – it’s such a peaceful and tranquil place.

“He was a kind, gentle, caring and funny man, always putting our family first and would do anything for us four children.

“I’d like to see you join me on the day, to take a moment to remember our loved ones who are sadly no longer with us while supporting the incredible work of the hospice.

“Joining in with events like this means we can help give other families the chance to have the care and support that my dad was lucky enough to receive.”

Julie’s dad Jim worked as a self-employed taxi driver and was popular within the community in Oswestry.

He died in May 2013 from bowel cancer after spending four days at Severn Hospice in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Since his passing, Julie has ran the London Marathon every year – excluding 2016 – and is training to take on the challenge again on April 28 – just weeks before the Forget Me Not Walk.

She says her experiences of the hospice were completely different to what she had expected.

“The memories I have of the time at the hospice will stay with me forever,” she added. “It’s a level of care I don’t think you can get anywhere else.

“I will continue to raise money for them as long as I can – not only in dad’s memory but also so the charity can be there in future for families when they need it.”

The event will start at 11am and entry costs £15 for adults, £5 for a child under 15 while children under five go free. For more information go to severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/events