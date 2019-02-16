Clare Balding heading to Theatre Severn for talk in aid of Shrewsbury Samaritans

Those were the words of TV presenter and sports commentator Clare Balding OBE ahead of her visit to the county to help a local branch of the Samaritans.

The award-winning broadcaster, journalist and author will appear for a talk about her career at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on February 25. Money raised from the event will go towards the Shrewsbury branch of the charity, which provides compassion and support to thousands of people in the town every year.

The 48-year-old is no stranger to the county, visiting on multiple occasions through her BBC Radio 4 walking show 'Ramblings'. It was during this show that she met a volunteer from the Samaritans in the town – and the rest was history.

The ardent campaigner agreed to put on a talk to raise money for the local branch – she agreed, and has donated her time free of charge.

She said: "I came to Shropshire about 15 years ago and my visits have been through the Ramblings show.

"I've been on many walks with groups including Severn Hospice and a Bereavement Walking Group, and one of my favourite places in the county is the Long Mynd.

"I feel that Shrewsbury is just a very supportive town, there are a lot of groups that offer good support to people, and the Samaritans is a great example of that.

"So I am looking forward to coming along and supporting that."

Advertising

The broadcaster began her career as an amateur jockey and always had strong family links to horse racing with her father and brother both training race horses.

In total she has reported on six Olympic games, four Paralympic games, as well as the Cheltenham Festival, presented BBC Sports Personality of the Year and her own show on BT Sport.

She has also ventured into writing children's books and her talk will encapsulate her whole career, including funny anecdotes from her career, with some involving the Queen.

She added: "This isn't going to just be a talk with me saying this is what I have done in my career.

Advertising

"I hope to make it funny and entertaining with videos and photographs, the audience will have a chance to ask questions.

"The ticket sales have gone really well which is great for the Samaritans and I am looking forward to it because it isn't something I really do."

Susan Forgie, a trustee and long time volunteer with the Shrewsbury branch of the Samaritans is delighted to have the broadcaster attending the event, with around 100 tickets still available for the event at 8pm on February 25.

The branch has to raise £30,000 per year, receives no grant funding, and dealt with 14,000 'serious contacts' last year.

Susan added: "Clare has donated her time free of charge, and this is a one off event and not her tour so it is a must see event really.

"This will raise vital funds for us, so hopefully we can sell the last few tickets now."

The BAFTA award winning broadcaster, is also known for her charity work and is an ardent campaigner for better coverage of women’s sport.

To buy one of the remaining tickets to go theatresevern.co.uk/shows/talks/an-evening-with-clare-balding/