Fire service will retain sub-committees

The panel will instead explore reducing its overall size by two, three or four members and adopting a simpler, two-committee structure.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Myers said the no-committee structure has saved Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service money but “proved difficult to get decisions through swiftly”.

One Shropshire councillor also warned the move would mean the full fire authority would have to make all the decisions in “huge but superficial meetings”.

In a report before Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority, Officer Myers explained that there were three options for reform.

Option one called for removing all committees and having all business go through the full 17-member authority.

“This would require more debate and discussion at fire authority meetings, but might also demonstrate greater transparency and challenge,” he wrote.

Councillor Nigel Hartin said: “Removing the committee structure entirely would leave too much for the fire authority to do effectively.

“We would be left with huge meetings and perhaps not the depth of scrutiny that we would get at committee meetings.”

Option two, Officer Myers’ report added, recommended reducing the number of committees but giving the remaining ones greater power so their decisions wouldn’t need rubber-stamping by the full authority.

“This would mean fewer fire authority meetings with smaller agendas,” he wrote.

“Decisions made at committee would be binding and quick due to the reduced number of members.”

Option three, he added, which aimed to keep the benefits of both the previous two.

He wrote: “This option proposes a small reduction in member numbers – 15 or 13 minimum – and a reduction to two committees with strengthened delegations from the fire authority; one decision-making committee which considers strategy and the allocation of resources, whilst the other scrutinises and challenges these decisions to ensure transparency and effectiveness.”

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “I think the important thing is to make sure that form follows function; work out what you want to achieve and then work out how to achieve it.

“There’s nothing broken here. We’re an effective fire authority. We’re just trying to be better.”

The fire authority – which consists of councillors from both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin – voted to instruct the brigade’s legal department to explore option three.

Authority chairman Eric Carter said any change to the authority structure would come into effect in June.

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Alex Moore