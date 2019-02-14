Spring is on its way as snowdrops bloom at Attingham Park

Traditionally seen as a sign that spring is on the way, the estate’s snowdrops are at their best from early to mid-February.

At Attingham, you’ll find the best displays in the woodland around the Mile Walk, flourishing in the damp woodlands areas with partial shade.

Connie Sansom, gardener, said: “It’s always lovely to see the snowdrops returning year after year – we often see the green shoots of the first snowdrops above the ground towards the end of December, but February is when they’re really at their best. The delicate green and white colours almost carpet some of the woodland floor around the Mile Walk.”

Snowdrops at National Trust Attingham Park in Shrewsbury

These popular flowers originate from areas of wooded mountain slopes in the Eastern Mediterranean, and there are two main varieties of the flower at Attingham - the Common Snowdrop (Galanthus nivalis) and Flore Pleno a double flowered variety. Galanthus elwesii, known as Elwes's snowdrop or greater snowdrop, is a larger flowered variety that can also be seen in the cottage garden.

National Trust members and children under five visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members.

The Parkland, Field of Play and Visitor Reception are open from 8am until 5pm and the Mansion re-opens on Saturday.