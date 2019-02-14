Competition to design new 21st century Shrewsbury swimming pool in historic setting

Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed to plans for a multi-million pound revamp of the pool and leisure facilities, subject to full council agreement at the end of the month.

The authority has been consulting on the future of the town’s swimming pool for the past three years, with a potential move to base the pool out of town dropped after public outcry.

Councillor Lezley Picton, portfolio holder for culture and leisure, said she expected to see the new facility up and running in two to three years.

"We have agreed the best site in in the Quarry park, as yet we do not know whether it will be a new build or a refurbishment," she said.

"My view is that rebuild is the best option but nothing is being ruled out."

Beautiful

She said because of its position the new building would have to be very special and said it could also include added leisure and educational facilities.

"We will run a design competition to find the best architect to create a building to compliment the Quarry. This will be a 21st century building within an historic and beautiful setting."

A more detailed report will now be drawn up for the autumn to look at the demolition and rebuilding of the Quarry Pool and also at the creation of a temporary facility to allow swimming to continue in Shrewsbury.

Cabinet voted to agree a budget of up to £500,000 to undertake full feasibility assessment and preparation of detailed designs for the final option in conjunction with the operator, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, and its managing agent, Serco Leisure Operating Ltd.