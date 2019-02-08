Shropshire woman hopes for a love-filled 100th

Known as Cora, she lived in Frankwell for the majority of her life only moving to her daughter's home in Leintwardine when she was 94 and then to The Old Vicarage Care Home in Wigmore at the age of 96.

Her time in Frankwell was a happy one, she attended St George's School where she received a cup for never missing a day schooling.

Her parents had at one time kept the Swan Inn and Cora immersed herself in life in the area. She belonged to Frankwell Jazz Band who performed at many events including Shrewsbury Carnival and it was here that she met her husband Geoff, who came from Quarry View, Frankwell. They were married in 1948 and went on to have two daughters.

During World War Two she worked at the munitions factory in Worcester and following the end of the war she returned to Shrewsbury and worked at Morris's at the top of Pride Hill.

She left Morris's in 1949 to bring up her family, returning to work a silver service waitress in 1965 and then as a school dinner lady back at St George's School. She finally retired in 1979 and spent her retirement quietly, walking her dogs, reading, taking holidays always in UK, visiting her daughters and grandsons and generally having a peaceful time.

Cora will be celebrating with a party at Wigmore Village Hall with her family, friends and carers.