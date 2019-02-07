'I can't thank him enough': Disabled fan's praise for Shrewsbury Town steward

When George Barnard was struggling out of his wheelchair to cheer Luton's goal, steward Loviu Ngozulu noticed and went to help him get to the barrier by his fellow fans.

As Luton scored again Loviu was immediately at George's side to help him up and then back into his chair.

The steward's actions were captured in a photograph which has gone viral on social media.

George Barnard

Luton and Shrewsbury fans have praised Mr Ngozulu who was even named the official man of the match by Shrewsbury Town.

George said: "I can't thank him enough. He made me feel included. The world would be a better place if more people were like him."

The 19-year-old is Luton born and bred and is enjoying his team's top of the table season.

But he said many stewards were not as thoughtful and even insisted that he remain in his disabled place in the stand.

Advertising

"It was so refreshing to have someone that kind. I can get out of my chair for short periods if I have something to hold on to and when Luton scored I managed to shuffle as best I could to the pitchside barriers.

"The steward noticed me and after the celebrations helped me back to my chair. Then when the next goal went in he was there immediately to help me to the barrier."

George's love of football is so great he is planning on going to university to do football studies with the aim of going into management.