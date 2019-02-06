Menu

Broken rail causes rush hour delays for Shrewsbury commuters

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Commuters in Shrewsbury have been delayed today due to a broken rail on one of the tracks.

Railway lines into the town's station were blocked for about an hour while the problem was fixed and train services running through the station were delayed.

West Midlands Railway tweeted the incident at 7.20am, posting: "Due to a broken rail at Shrewsbury some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed."

The railway lines were cleared about an hour later.

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "Disruption caused by a broken rail at Shrewsbury has now ended.

"Services are no longer affected by this problem."

