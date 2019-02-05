Tickets selling fast for fundraising Bike4Life Ride Out

Bikers interested in taking part in the 6,000-strong ride across the 23 miles from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford are being urged to book their place.

The ride out and charity festival is organised by Midlands Air Ambulance, and raised money to fund lifesaving missions across the region.

This year Midlands Air Ambulance is partnering with British motorcycle manufacturer CCM Motorcycles for the event.

The manufacturer will host a stand at the festival at RAF Cosford, and 100 of its customers will be joining the ride out.

World superbike champion Carl Fogarty, who has already been confirmed to take part in the ride out, will be leading the masses on the new CCM Foggy Edition Spitfire.

Jo Bailey, events and area fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “This is such an exciting partnership. CCM Motorcycles is renowned in the biking world for its top spec bikes, and it’s going to be fantastic for our visitors to the festival to see some of the machines up close and personal.

“Tickets are selling fast for the ride out, so make sure you get booked on and be one of the 6,000 bikers taking part.”

Austin Clews, managing director for CCM Motorcycles, said: “CCM is delighted to have partnered with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for Bike4Life, as it's one of the biggest events in the biking calendar.

“The charity is a brilliant cause, and we hope our partnership will help to make 2019’s event the best yet, and top last year’s fundraising success.”

Joining Carl will be legendary Grand Prix motorcycle road racer Ron Haslam and motorbike and truck racer Steve Parrish.

Fans will also be able to visit Honda Ron Haslam Racing School’s stand at the festival, offering an introduction to high performance bikes and the opportunity for riders to improve their skills and understand the finer points of riding.

As well as the many stalls featured at the Bike4Life Festival, local bands will also be performing throughout the day. The Delray Rockets, Wizards of Oz and Soul Stripper will all be entertaining crowds at RAF Cosford.

For more information or to book tickets for the April 28 event, visit bike4lifefest.com