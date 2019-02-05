Shrewsbury motorists in rush-hour delays after lorry sheds load
Motorists are facing rush-hour delays in Shrewsbury after an overturned lorry shed its load.
Advertising
Motorists are facing rush-hour delays in Shrewsbury after an overturned lorry shed its load.
Emergency crews went to Montford Bridge after the heavy goods vehicle left he carriageway and came to rest on its side at about 3.50 this afternoon.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one crew based at the town's fire station attended the scene, but no action was required and the crew left a short time later at 4.12.
Advertising
Motorists are facing rush-hour delays in Shrewsbury after an overturned lorry shed its load.
Advertising
Advertising
Login or Register to comment