Shrewsbury man dies after taking drug, diazepam

Trevor Lloyd, 52, was found dead at his home in Aynesworth Green in Shrewsbury on August 28 last year, by his flat mate.

An inquest into Mr Lloyd's death was held at Shirehall on Thursday, January 31, where Shropshire Coroner John Ellery outlined the facts surrounding Mr Lloyd's death.

He said Mr Lloyd was found on August 28, unconscious at his home address, an ambulance was called and he was confirmed dead by paramedics.

Police were called to the scene and another male who lived in the flat spoke to police and described what had taken place.

He said Mr Lloyd had taken a couple of diazepam and was unsteady on his feet, and the pair had fallen asleep in the flat.

The male woke the next day at around 2.45pm, and got ready to go to the chemist where the pair usually pick up methadone.

However he could not wake Mr Lloyd and called for an ambulance, and it was then found Mr Lloyd had passed away.

Shropshire Coroner John Ellery recorded a conclusion of a drug related death.