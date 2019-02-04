Crews tackle fires at two houses near Shrewsbury

Two appliances were called from Baschurch and Shrewsbury, as well as an operations officer, to attend an address in Walford Heath, just north of Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The fire started from a log burner which set floorboards to the house on fire just after 11am.

Fire crews say the property was heavily smoke logged. They used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.

Crews also removed the log burner from the property and were able to leave within an hour.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene, although it is not known whether anyone was harmed in the fire.

Shortly after this, crews were called to another house fire in Condover, at an address in The Fairways.

Three fire appliances were sent from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury, as well as an operations officer to tackle the fire just after 11.30am.

The garage and fence to the property caught fire, to which crews used four breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a door opener, two hosereel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were able to put out the fire within 40 minutes.