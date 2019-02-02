Tributes as Shropshire rambling man John dies aged 76

John Newnham, the former chairman of Shrewsbury Ramblers, passed away peacefully on January 11, at the Vicarage Nursing Home in Bayston Hill after a period of ill health.

Mr Newnham had devoted himself to the Ramblers having joined as the association’s Midlands field officer in 1970, when there were only four other members of staff . He went on to set up many ramblers groups in this region.

Then, as a rights of way officer at Shropshire Council, Mr Newnham dedicated much of his working life to getting a better deal for walkers, and after retiring he continued this work as a Shropshire volunteer with Shrewsbury Ramblers, the largest of the Ramblers groups in Shropshire.

After being footpath secretary for a while, he took on the role of Shrewsbury Ramblers group chairman in 2007, a position he held until November 2018. He was the inspiration behind the popular award-winning walks book, '20 walks in and around Shrewsbury' and was himself a skilled walk leader, successfully devising a new walk each time.

Walkers could be sure of being entertained by his identification of fungi on the way.

Amanda Hartley-Newton, from Shrewsbury Ramblers said: "John will be remembered by everyone who walked with him as a kind, intelligent and dedicated man who touched peoples’ lives with his love of rambling and the great outdoors. John will be much missed by his many friends around Shropshire."

Mr Newnham’s funeral will be on February 20 at 1.15pm at the Crematorium in London Road. This will be followed by afternoon tea at the Mytton & Mermaid Hotel in Atcham. The family have requested that only family flowers are required, and donations can be made, to be shared between Crisis and The Campaign for National Parks, two of the many causes close to Mr Newnham’s heart.