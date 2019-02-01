Shrewsbury Pride Hill project to resume next week

The work will resume, after a three-month break, with new contractors McPhillips.

The Telford-based company will start preparatory work on Monday, ahead of work officially starting on February 11.

Work will start from the Butcher Row junction down to High Street, first closing the pavement on the Butcher Row side.

Once this has been completed, work will start on the opposite side of the road, before finishing in the middle.

Shropshire Council said the project, which has been plagued with criticism from residents, businesses and politicians, is expected to take three months to complete.

Further remedial works will then be carried out on the top section, which was undertaken by Casey Group last year, and street furniture will be installed.

The first phase of work on Pride Hill last year

Pedestrian access will be maintained and temporary walkways will be installed.

Advertising

However, no through traffic of delivery vehicles will be permitted and the street will be closed to all vehicles from High Street to Butcher Row.

The multi-million pound refurbishment is intended to re-pave the pedestrianised street, introduce new benches and lighting.

The work was supposed to have finished by November – the same point at which Casey’s contract finished.

The refurbishment of Pride Hill is part of the council’s £12 million Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Plan.

The Pride Hill work, which follows other projects such as the redesign of Meole Brace Roundabout and the Abbey Foregate Gyratory System, is to lay York stone and granite setts, install new street furniture, and improve lighting.