Man found unconscious on Shrewsbury street

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A man was taken to hospital after he was discovered, unconscious, on a street in Shrewsbury today.

The scene in Shrewsbury

Passers-by raised the alarm when the man was spotted, half covered by a sleeping bag, on Mardol Head in the town centre, an area frequented by rough sleepers.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics attended at 8.15am and found a patient unconscious.

Following treatment he was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

