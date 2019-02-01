Advertising
Man found unconscious on Shrewsbury street
A man was taken to hospital after he was discovered, unconscious, on a street in Shrewsbury today.
Passers-by raised the alarm when the man was spotted, half covered by a sleeping bag, on Mardol Head in the town centre, an area frequented by rough sleepers.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics attended at 8.15am and found a patient unconscious.
Following treatment he was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
