Halls officially opened to Shrewsbury university students

Students from University Centre Shrewsbury have now moved into the halls on the site of the former Tannery in Barker Street.

Leader of Shropshire Council, Peter Nutting, was joined by university bosses, students and architects, to cut the ribbon at a ceremony on Thursday.

Project manager Janet Scholes said: "The work started in 2017 when the former sixth form block was demolished. There has been a lot of work going on since then and we're delighted it's now open for students.

"At the moment we have 24 students moved in and they are settling in well. It's modern, clean and close to the university so the students, who were in Mardol House, are really enjoying it."

The second half of the 54 bedroom block will be filled when the next phase is completed.

Work is already underway to build an infill block, which will have a further eight flats.

Phase two, which will comprise a healthcare centre, pharmacy and retail space, is expect to be completed by summer 2020.

Shropshire Council who is the landlord, has been working alongside the university, Morris Property and AHR Architects to deliver the scheme.

Tim Smith, the authority's head of commercial services, added: "There's many different aspects to this project and we're really proud of it. It's great for the students but also for town centre businesses because they get the additional footfall.

"It's also good for Shropshire Council because as the landlord, we will get a return on the investment which means we can sustain other services in the county."