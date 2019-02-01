Food expert speaks at Free-from festival

Frestival 2019 will take place at Shrewsbury's West Mid Showground on May 18.

Organisers are aiming to introduce people to all sorts of free-from foods such as wheat, gluten, dairy, meat, nuts, animal products, palm oil, sugar and even plastic.

Claire McDonnell Liu is founder and nutrition advisor at Leafie.org, the Leicestershire-based non-profit organisation she set up with her husband Justin.

She will be speaking at Frestival plus delivering a workshop on cutting sugar in everyday foods and using food as medicine.

Both Claire’s children, Rudy and Leafy, suffered from chronic health conditions as young children but improved remarkably since switching to a 'real food' lifestyle.

Claire said: “What we put into our bodies is so important. Through our family story, we have learnt that food can make a huge difference to how we feel and our health.”

Leafie.org provides information and nutrition programmes on losing weight, cutting down on sugar and improving energy to individuals, families, students and business employees.

Underlying causes

Claire’s son Rudy, now aged 8, suffered from eczema, urticara and alopecia.

The NHS provided emollients and steroid creams but Claire’s own research led her to focus on treating the underlying causes.

She introduced ‘gut health’ foods and removed any potential inflammatory foods, including gluten, sugar, refined and processed foods.

Rudy’s foods of grass-fed butter, low starch vegetables, high quality meats and bone broth worked so well in calming down his skin reactions that he was itch free within only a few weeks.

Out of the blue, her daughter, Leafy, suffered from a febrile seizure at only six months old.

Leafy began to suffer regular seizures, until she was experiencing different types daily, many resulting in ambulance trips and stays in hospital.

Claire and husband Justin again turned to foods to help manage their daughter’s health.

They started Leafy on a specific diet and within days, her seizures had significantly reduced and her health was returned.

Claire said: “I’m delighted to be asked to talk at this year’s Frestival. Food is a powerful tool to protect and improve our health, as well as a great joy.

“The difference that changing your foods makes can be life changing, as our family found.”

Organiser Ian Bebbington said: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to the Frestival team. She has some real health insights to share and it will certainly be a fascinating talk and workshop. We look forward to hearing her story.”

Tickets will cost £5 in advance, £7.50 on the gate or £15 for a family. Children under 16 are free.

To buy tickets, visit https://www.theticketfactory.com/wms/online/