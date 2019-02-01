Fall outside care home caused Shrewsbury man's death

Edward Glyn Rowlands, 92, was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after suffering an injury when he fell outside Ottley House Care Home, in Shrewsbury, on January 17.

An inquest into his death, held at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday, heard that his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital on January 21.

Coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden told the inquest that on arrival at hospital it was thought that Mr Rowlands had been struck by a slow-moving vehicle outside the care home.

Police attended the scene where Mr Rowlands was found on the ground, and an investigation took place and it was found that he had not been hit by the car.

Witnesses in another vehicle told police they used the car horn to alert the driver of an Audi car, who was reversing towards Mr Rowlands, who was already on the floor.

The police did not ascertain how he had come to be on the floor.

However when he fell he suffered a traumatic head injury, and coroner John Ellery recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Rowlands was thought to have been the last survivor of the Shropshire contingent who were on duty at the Queen's Coronation in 1953, lining the procession route.

