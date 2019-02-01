Defence chiefs launch new Shrewsbury forces hub

Gavin Williamson and Tobias Ellwood were joined by Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski at the event, which was attended by around 70 guests, many of whom have been involved with the conception of the centre including military charities, businesses, dignitaries and military personnel.

The hub, which will open in the spring on the lower level of the town's Pride Hill Shopping Centre, will provide employment support as well as signposting advice on housing, health and finance for serving personnel, veterans and their families from across Shropshire.

The creation of the hub was made possible through the Armed Forces Covenant Grant Scheme – a scheme that gives financial support to projects which strengthen the ties and mutual understanding between members of the Armed Forces community and the wider communities in which they live.

More than £246,000 was secured from the Government and was used to set up the hub and cover the cost of two staff members – one to support the covenant partnership in Herefordshire and Worcestershire, and the other to support Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Working in partnership with Herefordshire Council, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council along with Worcestershire Council have accepted a £246,820 grant offer from the MoD.

Councillor Karen Calder, chair of the Shropshire Armed Forces Covenant Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome the hub to Shrewsbury, which represents one of the best examples of the invaluable support the Armed Forces Covenant will offer to the local forces and their families.

“The military community can sometimes find it difficult to access the advice they need once they leave the Armed Forces.

"The centre will give serving personnel veterans and their families access to a support network which understands the background and needs of these people – all under one roof.

"Through this targeted advice and guidance, these people will be fully supported to lead independent lives within Shropshire.”

To celebrate, a launch event took place at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors in Abbey Foregate last night.