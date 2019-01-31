Search is on for Shrewsbury's best market trader

People visiting the indoor market before March 30 can nominate their favourite trader to win a Mayor of Shrewsbury Award.

The trader with the most votes will be presented with a trophy at an awards ceremony in Lecture Theatre of University Centre Shrewsbury at the Guildhall on May 9.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Peter Nutting, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to vote for their favourite Market Hall trader and I would encourage people to visit and cast their vote. With such a great range of businesses there, it won’t be an easy decision.”

Since the inception of the award for Market Trader of the Year in 2014, previous winners have been The Market Buffet in 2014 and 2017, Amess Brothers fruit and vegetable stall in 2015 and Café Aleoli in 2016 and 2018.

Nomination forms are available in the market and completed forms should be deposited in the ballot box provided.

Mike Cox, outdoor recreation and asset manager for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “Voted as Britain’s Favourite Market last year, we know just how popular the Market Hall is with shoppers, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate all of the wonderful businesses we have here. There’s always tough competition for the top spot so every vote really does count."