Awards to recognise architecture

A series of the county's best new buildings and conservation projects will be recognised in Shropshire Council's Design and Conservation Awards at Shirehall in Shrewsbury next week.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and housing development, said the winners were a credit to the county.

He said: "These awards are part of a series of initiatives to encourage and recognise sustainable and high quality design within developments which promote investment in the county’s built environment, whilst protecting and enhancing the historic and natural features which make it so distinctive and highly valued by our residents, visitors and business partners alike.

"I would like to acknowledge all entrants and congratulate the winners, and thank our judges for their time and support.”

A total of ten projects are being recognised in the award, which are being handed out for the second year running.

They include an extension to the restaurant at Number 4 Butcher Row, Shrewsbury, the restoration the Grade I Bishop Percy’s House to form tearooms and holiday accommodation, and the new science block at Concord College, Acton Burnell.

Other recipients of the awards are the refurbished sports pavilion at Gatacre, Oswestry, the repair and restoration of a derelict wing of a listed farmhouse in north Shropshire, a timber-clad two storey rear extension to a semi-detached 1930s home in Shrewsbury, and the conversion and extension of a former squatter’s cottage in south Shropshire.

The last two projects being recognised are the refurbishment of former estate cottages at Stokesay Castle to provide catering facilities for visitors to the heritage site, and the restoration of the church tower at St Mary’s Church, Shawbury.

Schemes were submitted by agents and owners during the past year and were assessed according to a range of criteria including design quality, context, craftsmanship and sustainability.

A number of visits, a design forum and desk-based reviews formed part of the assessment process, with three professionals with specialisms in architecture, design and conservation giving up their time to be judges, and the council’s historic environment and development management teams providing input and support.

A council spokesman said: "Projects were generally of a high standard, and felt to represent a wide range of scales and styles from modest extensions and refurbishments to large new buildings in sensitive historic locations."