Calendar of gardening workshops to boost confidence

It is led by Kristian Hickson-Booth, garden adviser, speaker, and former head gardener at English Heritage's Brodsworth Hall, and at Combermere Abbey, and is being held at Upper Shadymoor Farm, near Stapleton, seven miles south of Shrewsbury.

Kristian will continue with workshops tackling seasonal tasks and specific topics throughout the year.

She said: “I see lots of gardens and it has become obvious to me that there is a need for practical sessions with a sprinkling of theory. So often people lack the confidence to do things in the garden and as a result do nothing.

"Plants are frequently purchased with great enthusiasm by people, only to be filled with doubt as to where to plant it when arriving home, and that plant that seemed so good either fades or becomes a thug because it hasn’t received the right after care.”

“Last year’s workshops were a resounding success and we have a superb venue in Upper Shadymoor Farm. Like so many gardens it is ‘work in progress’ and there is much to perfect, which makes it an ideal teaching resource.”

The introductory morning to find out more about the calendar ahead costs £10 and includes light refreshments. For more information visit Facebook and search 'gardening with Kristian', email joy@shadymoor.co.uk or call 07841 763 530.