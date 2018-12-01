New partnership boosts teaching links

Education experts at UCS will provide continuing professional development (CPD) courses for teachers in Shropshire from April next year, as well as offering the opportunity for research projects and university qualifications.

Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, Professor Anna Sutton, who is a former headteacher, said the partnership would be beneficial to teachers, pupils and parents in the future.

“We are always considering how we can provide for the needs of everyone in Shrewsbury and Shropshire as a whole,” she said.

“Shropshire Council has provided excellent CPD for teachers in the past, but by partnering with University Centre Shrewsbury it enables us to enhance the current offer for educational professionals in the county.”

Professor Sutton signed the partnership agreement with Chris Mathews, commissioner for education improvement and efficiency at Shropshire Council, who said it was an exciting development.

Mr Mathews said: “We agree that having high quality CPD courses for teachers and those who work with children and young people is crucial to support schools in providing the best education and care possible for the children within them.

“To this end, the new partnership seeks to strengthen the current offer through the broad range of courses and access to online resources. Courses are run by current practitioners who provide expertise in key educational areas.”

University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) already runs a BA Qualified Teacher Status programme.

A Childhood and Youth Professional Studies programme attracts those already working in nurseries and other settings who wish to improve their academic qualifications whilst continuing to work in the sector.

For teachers who wish to extend their qualifications beyond their first degree, there are a number of postgraduate and masters’ programmes available.