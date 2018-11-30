Sale will see birds go under the hammer

Shrewsbury Auction Centre, which is managed by Halls, will be having a special Christmas sale.

However, it is not for fine art or even presents to go under the tree, it is for the main event…Christmas dinner.

Last year saw Halls pioneer a sale of oven ready turkeys, geese, ducks and chickens at the auction centre, which is normally a cattle and sheep market. The event saw 272 birds sold in just hours. On December 20, Halls will auction over 500 birds in a sale that auctioneer Jonny Dymond hopes will be an annual fixture for years to come.

He said: "The birds are all local, last year we had eleven suppliers from Shropshire and Powys bring their birds to the market to be sold by auction. All are of the highest quality and represent excellent value for money in comparison to buying from retailers."

The expectations put on poultry producers by retailers often creates a surplus of stock that needs to be sold ahead of Christmas. Producers have utilised local auction houses to do this for centuries and so to continue the tradition as a service to the farming community is something that Halls are enthusiastic about.

Mr Dymond added: "People should not feel intimidated to buy or sell at auction, and should take advantage of the savings they can make, especially at Christmas when money is tight for many. The turkeys last year averaged approximately £2 per lb when most retailers were averaging approximately £5 per lb."