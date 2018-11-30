Lights are out on Welsh Bridge while fault is repaired

Engineers have been working on the fault and the lights should be back up and working by tonight.

Jason Hughes, Shropshire Council’s streetlighting and traffic signals commissioner, said: “A streetlighting cable fault on Welsh Bridge was identified which presented a potential risk.

"All lights on the bridge were isolated for safety reasons yesterday (Thurs), with electrical engineers working on the fault from the early hours of this morning (Friday) to repair, to minimise the impact on the travelling public. Works have not yet been completed but we are striving to get the lights back on before tonight.”