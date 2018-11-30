Friends brave the shave for colleague

Frances Gardiner and Sally Baguley waved goodbye to their locks for the winter, helping raise hundreds of pounds for the charity.

The pair took on the charity challenge to support friend and colleague Caroline Readman, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Complementary therapist Caroline’s hair has fallen out following chemotherapy – prompting volunteer coordinator Frances and physiotherapist Sally to jump in and get behind her.

Members of staff gathered at the charity’s Shrewsbury site to cheer on the duo to see their hair chopped off.

Frances, from Shrewsbury, said: “Caroline knew she was going to lose her hair during her treatment and we wanted to do something more than just saying we’ll be there for her, so we decided to have our heads shaved to show our solidarity and support.

“It will take some getting used to but I feel great to have done it, especially knowing the money will be helping the people Severn Hospice cares for.

“It feels amazing and liberating. It’s going to be very cold but I’ve got lots of hats which will keep me warm during the winter!”

Hairdresser Gill Blain, of Shrewsbury-based Spirit Hairdressing, had the all-important task of working the clippers –and even donated her services free-of-charge.

Advertising

So far generous donors have helped raise more than £600, with cash still being counted from Wednesday’s fundraiser.

The money will help pay for vital care and emotional support for families living with incurable illnesses in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Caroline said: “I think they both look amazing. When Fran first told me they what they had planned I cried.

“It was a very emotional morning but a wonderful one too.”

Advertising

Sally, of Shrewsbury, also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust charity, which will be used to make a wig for children and young people up to the age of 24 that have lost their own hair due to cancer.

“It feels so unusual having such short hair but helping support Caroline through her treatment is the most important thing,” she said.

“I’ve taken part in fundraising for the hospice before but I have never done anything quite like this. Thank you so much to the generosity of all our friends, family and colleagues who have dug deep to make a donation. We are incredibly grateful.”

To support Frances and Sally’s charity head shave you can make a donation to their Just Giving page here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Frances-Sally3