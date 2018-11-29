Businessman fined over parking breach

Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing service has recently brought a number of successful prosecutions under the Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council Act 1984, which makes it an offence to use or leave a vehicle in the protected area of The Square in Shrewsbury.

Numerous complaints had been made by residents and local businesses that the protected area of The Square was being used as a car park, with evidence received of numerous cars being parked around Old Market Hall.

Clifford Platt (Tailors & Outfitters) Ltd, that trade in The Square as Pockets, was represented in court by Company Director, Paul Platt.

He pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to five separate offences of using a vehicle in the protected area between March and May.

The company had received written advice on two occasions informing it of the legal restrictions in place, with officers also speaking directly to Mr Platt.

Mr Platt was personally found guilty of one offence of using a vehicle in the protected area.

The court issued fines and costs totalling £2,220 for all offences.

In addition, a Pockets employee, Thomas Simmonds, received a conditional discharge when he was found guilty of two offences occurring on March 23 and March 28. Mr Simmonds told officers that he was acting under instruction from his employer when the offences were committed.

Advertising

In a further case, Adrian Monahan was also found guilty of leaving his vehicle in The Square on April 3, after a warning had previously been issued. He was ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £315.

Grant Tunnadine, investigations team manager for the trading standards and licensing service, said: “I would like to remind residents, businesses and visitors to The Square about the need to adhere to the controls that are in place.

“Unfortunately, the number of motorists choosing to use or leave their vehicle within this protected area started to increase towards the end of 2017 and early 2018. It is often the case that where one vehicle is left in an area, other motorists think it is acceptable to do the same, thereby promoting poor compliance. It is regrettable that the advice and warnings issued have not deterred some motorists. The recent prosecutions send a very clear message that where motorists are unwilling to comply, we will not hesitate to investigate with a view to legal proceedings. It is disappointing that further prosecutions are currently being considered."

Joyce Barrow, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for communities, waste and regulatory services, added: “The Square is a focal point of Shrewsbury and plays a significant role in attracting tourists to the area. For these reasons, it is rightly controlled as a pedestrianised area. By simply observing the signs in place, motorists will easily know what is and is not permitted."