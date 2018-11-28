Tyson Fury takes the fight to cancer

In the meantime, former world heavyweight champion Fury is lending his support to the fight against cancer by providing a signed glove for Richie Woodhall's latest charity auction.

Fury, who is looking to take the WBC world heavyweight title from his American rival, has signed a boxing glove which Telford-based Richie is auctioning in aid of the Jayne Sargent Foundation.

The charity, founded by Colin Sargent in memory of his wife Jayne, supports cancer sufferers and their families across Telford & Wrekin.

The glove will go under the hammer at Halls auctioneers in Bowmen Way, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday next week.

Richie, a former super-middleweight world champion, has raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities across Shropshire over the past three years, in memory of his father Len.

Len died after a long battle with prostate cancer in 2015.

Fury signed the glove during a sportsmen's dinner hosted by Richie at Cannock's Premier Suite in the summer. The lot also includes a programme from the event.

"I told him what I do, that it's because of my of my dad, and he said he was right behind it, he was only too keen to help," he says.

"He plays to the crowd, he knows what he has to do to be an entertainer, but away from the sport he's a really nice guy."

Richie said he had been particularly impressed by the work of the Jayne Sargent Foundation, which runs several activities across the borough for people who are living with cancer.

He said: “They run a support group every month and organise information and therapy services. I know how important this can be."

Richie said Fury, whose shock victory against Wladimir Klitschko in July 2015 gave him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, Lineal and The Ring heavyweight titles, was in with a great chance against undefeated WBC champion Wilder.

"I think he's got a great chance of winning," said Richie.

"His strength is his awkwardness. He's 6ft 9in, and he can fight as both an orthodox or as a south-paw.

"He will probably be three stone heavier than Wilder by the time the fight goes ahead.

"I think if he won this, it would be bigger than the Klitschko victory."

The auction starts at 10am, and the glove is available for viewing the day before the auction.

If you can't attend on the day, it is possible to submit your maximum bid by telephone before the start of the auction on 01743 450700.

Alternatively, it is possible to bid over the internet by registering at the-saleroom.com/halls