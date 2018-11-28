Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Crewe after person hit by train dies

The emergency services were called to the railway line just after 10am to reports that a person had been hit by a train. British Transport Police and paramedics attended but found that the person had died.

The line was closed and replacement bus services were laid on to transport passengers.

Eryl Jones, spokesman for Transport for Wales said that the replacement services would continue while the incident, which took place between Nantwich and Wrenbury, was dealt with.

National rail tweeted: " If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."

