Menu

Advertising

Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Crewe after person hit by train dies

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe were cancelled today after a person was hit and killed by a train near Nantwich

The emergency services were called to the railway line just after 10am to reports that a person had been hit by a train. British Transport Police and paramedics attended but found that the person had died.

The line was closed and replacement bus services were laid on to transport passengers.

Eryl Jones, spokesman for Transport for Wales said that the replacement services would continue while the incident, which took place between Nantwich and Wrenbury, was dealt with.

National rail tweeted: " If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."

Need help?

Help and advice for those having a mental health crisis is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Transport
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News